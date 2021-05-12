US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.80.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

