USDK (USDK) Hits Market Cap of $28.65 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.65 million and $471.02 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00632666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00073596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00240901 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.20 or 0.01239657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00036068 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.