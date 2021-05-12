Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $292.33 million and approximately $48.47 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00083065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.00999114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00110003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

