Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

VLO stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,114. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,588.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

