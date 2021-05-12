ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.68

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.68 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26), with a volume of 169,019 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider Martin Lampshire purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

