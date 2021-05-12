Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,422 shares of company stock worth $518,500,961 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.68. 592,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.