Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $61,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,610. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

