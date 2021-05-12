Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,204. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.