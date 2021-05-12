Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $3.71 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

