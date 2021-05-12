Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $263.99

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.99 and last traded at $262.02, with a volume of 2069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,109,377.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

