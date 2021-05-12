Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.52

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 9734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.