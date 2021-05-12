VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is BHF RG Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,717 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 552,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 31,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.