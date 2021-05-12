VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by FundX Investment Group LLC

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 5.9% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,589,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,561,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,187,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.19. 282,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.52. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.41 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit