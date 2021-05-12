VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 5.9% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,589,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,561,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,187,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.19. 282,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.52. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.41 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

