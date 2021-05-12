Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,531,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. 421,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.