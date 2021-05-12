Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is David Loasby’s 7th Largest Position

David Loasby lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.