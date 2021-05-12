Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is TFC Financial Management’s 8th Largest Position

TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,344. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

