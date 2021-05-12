Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 156,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.