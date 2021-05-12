Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Raised by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 56,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 147,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,020. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

