Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 1,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,960. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $95.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

