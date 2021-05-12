Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,520. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $66,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $113,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,360.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $680,273.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

