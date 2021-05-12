Vecima Networks (VCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$9.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The company has a market cap of C$338.28 million and a P/E ratio of -73.63.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

