Veles (VLS) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $196,634.41 and $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,641.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.18 or 0.07564204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.57 or 0.02654716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.52 or 0.00656134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00188776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.07 or 0.00810861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00664665 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.24 or 0.00655624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,587 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,915 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

