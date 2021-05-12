Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:VLS opened at GBX 5.74 ($0.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.80. Velocys has a 12-month low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

