Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 15,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 123,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,741,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,356,000.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

