Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.38

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.38 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 76,815 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of £105.70 million and a PE ratio of 33.84.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

