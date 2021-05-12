Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 18,859 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 18,859 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $207,826.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,984.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $366.40 million, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

