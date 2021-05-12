Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.31, but opened at $38.30. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Veracyte shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 10,300 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

