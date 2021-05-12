VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VER. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VEREIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of VER opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

