Verge Price Hits $0.0543 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Verge has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $893.67 million and $78.89 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00642604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,452,087,149 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

