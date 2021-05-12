Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 51,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,598,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,788,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 655,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,777,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

