Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 196.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,176 shares of company stock worth $90,064 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

