Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

