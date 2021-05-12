Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,526 ($33.00) and last traded at GBX 2,520 ($32.92), with a volume of 40006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,364 ($30.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

Get Victrex alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,291.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,215.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,020 shares of company stock worth $6,477,116.

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.