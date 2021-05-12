Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit