Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Marie Fogel Sells 1,821 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,821 shares of Vince stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,797.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $359,076.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Marie Fogel sold 523 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $6,228.93.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of Vince worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

