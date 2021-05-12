Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.44

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.05. Vince shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 38,099 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $130.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 243.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.50% of Vince worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

