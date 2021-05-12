Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Down 5.8%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.28. 1,748,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,082,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

