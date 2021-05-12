Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

