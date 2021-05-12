Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.50 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

