Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,829,000 after buying an additional 2,097,840 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 1,021,713 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.