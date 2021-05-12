Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $544,455. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.89. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

