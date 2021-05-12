Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK opened at $323.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.81.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

