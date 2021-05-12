Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 90,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

