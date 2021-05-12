Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 39,500 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

