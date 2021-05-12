Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.86. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

