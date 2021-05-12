Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading 5.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 30,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,227,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

