Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ VITL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,227. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at $536,673.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

