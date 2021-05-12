VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 1,553,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,668. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit