VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 1,553,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,668. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

