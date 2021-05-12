VNT Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $120,259.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 66.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and $120,259.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00085226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01083654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00072569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00114021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.03 or 0.10282016 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

