Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.94. 937,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,377,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

